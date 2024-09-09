iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Boosted by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 15.1% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,991.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 334,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,815,000 after acquiring an additional 59,054 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 340,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $3,170,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $202.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

