iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $47,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $89.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

