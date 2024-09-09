iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Increased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $102.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

