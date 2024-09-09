iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 276,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 281,599 shares.The stock last traded at $65.17 and had previously closed at $64.94.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.