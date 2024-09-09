J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) PT Lowered to $32.00

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

In other J.Jill news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,483.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,326,190 shares of company stock worth $41,210,657 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,788,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in J.Jill by 109.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 181,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 539.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in J.Jill by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

