Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:JBI opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,954,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 739,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 354.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 336,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 378,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

