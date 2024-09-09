Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 275.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $18.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $281.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.22. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

