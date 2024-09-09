JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Position Boosted by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 1,003.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 117,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 98,096 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 313.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,178.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 140,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $102,535,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 678.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 114,891 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.10.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.36%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.