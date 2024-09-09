Jefferies Financial Group Increases Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 550

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 525 ($6.90) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.17) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 524.80 ($6.90).

LON:AV traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 488.40 ($6.42). The company had a trading volume of 3,875,641 shares. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 366 ($4.81) and a one year high of GBX 510.20 ($6.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,061.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 488.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 480.27.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £31,187.50 ($41,009.20). In related news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.56) per share, for a total transaction of £31,187.50 ($41,009.20). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,834.46 ($6,356.95). Insiders purchased a total of 107,253 shares of company stock valued at $52,002,196 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

