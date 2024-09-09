Jefferies Financial Group Raises Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $40.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

NYSE:G traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 694,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,931,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Genpact by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Genpact by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Genpact by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,567,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 284,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

