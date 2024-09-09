Jefferies Financial Group Trims Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price to $28.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

