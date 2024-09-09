Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. 1,194,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,239. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

