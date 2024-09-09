John Martin Mirko Acquires 1,298,000 Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) Director John Martin Mirko purchased 1,298,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,450.00.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, John Martin Mirko bought 20,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$500.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, John Martin Mirko purchased 143,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$3,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, John Martin Mirko purchased 80,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, John Martin Mirko bought 188,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$4,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, John Martin Mirko purchased 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$100.00.

RKR stock remained flat at C$0.02 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.96. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

