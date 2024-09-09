KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 572,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.40% of KB Home worth $74,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 72.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 625.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

KBH opened at $79.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $88.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

