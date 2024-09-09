Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.50.

STWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.07.

STWD stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 205,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

