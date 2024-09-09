KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $44,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $709.11. 36,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $796.54 and its 200-day moving average is $751.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

