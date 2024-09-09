Kogan.com Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:KGN)

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Kogan.com Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64.
Kogan.com Company Profile
