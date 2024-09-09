Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 5%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 2,935,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,529,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,312,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,470,000 after buying an additional 3,636,663 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after acquiring an additional 137,340 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,328,000 after purchasing an additional 258,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

