La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.54. 421,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 441,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Specifically, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $159,062.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,881.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.28.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,584,000 after acquiring an additional 35,961 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Articles

