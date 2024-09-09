Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.3% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 33.4% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 39,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $223.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

