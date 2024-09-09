Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $179.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $180.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.33. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $201.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Landstar System by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

