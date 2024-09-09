Lane & Associates LLC Sells 13,646 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,646 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.61% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

