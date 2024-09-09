Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 64,215 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4,116.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,215 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after buying an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NU by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after buying an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NU by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002,685 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $209,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

NU stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

