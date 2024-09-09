Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 18,357 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2,402.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $96.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.