Legacy Bridge LLC Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $99,511,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $31,131,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $19,955,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cameco by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,324,000 after acquiring an additional 452,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $18,535,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

