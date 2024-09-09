LGT Group Foundation Acquires 10,524 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Visa were worth $72,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 33.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 250.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 66,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 66,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.54.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE V traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,079. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $518.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

