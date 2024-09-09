LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $873.26. 30,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $903.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $848.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $811.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

