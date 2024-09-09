LGT Group Foundation Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 170,671.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 573,455 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $44,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after purchasing an additional 550,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,626,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after buying an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after buying an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 878,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,240. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

