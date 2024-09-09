LGT Group Foundation Has $16.51 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,512,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

