LGT Group Foundation Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded up $12.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $584.17. The company had a trading volume of 52,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $601.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.22.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.00.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

