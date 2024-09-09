LGT Group Foundation Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $88.77. 837,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,299,139. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

