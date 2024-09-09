LGT Group Foundation Raises Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.07% of NetApp worth $18,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

NetApp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $116.16. 378,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. NetApp’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

