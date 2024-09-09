Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Liberty Global worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 41.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

LBTYK stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

