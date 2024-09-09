Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,106 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 685.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Choreo LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 93,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 1,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $362.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.27 and its 200 day moving average is $353.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

