Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 173,455 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 482.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after buying an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,074,000 after buying an additional 973,742 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,285,000 after buying an additional 965,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.