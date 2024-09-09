Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 240,485 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6,865.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240,485 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.67 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.