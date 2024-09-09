Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 24,432.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,853 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $114,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 212.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $217.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.12. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

