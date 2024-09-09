Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $179.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6,873.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 4.5% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $179,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,119 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $537.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $568.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.27. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

