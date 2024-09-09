Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of BND opened at $74.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $75.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

