Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $97.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

