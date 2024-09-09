Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 204.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $37,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,270,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,647,000 after purchasing an additional 331,322 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,953,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,693,000 after acquiring an additional 303,687 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $128,982,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,625,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,160,000 after purchasing an additional 123,431 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,269,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 208,524 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

