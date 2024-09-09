Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,475 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DISV stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

