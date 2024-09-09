Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786,938 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $54,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after buying an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,860,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,635 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $32.31 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

