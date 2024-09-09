Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after buying an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,847 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after acquiring an additional 460,617 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $189.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.