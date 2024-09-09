Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Sells $320,100.00 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $433,020.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,272 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $435,229.20.

On Thursday, August 15th, Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $520,432.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $710,040.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00.

LMB stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.47. 107,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,836. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $726.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

