Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Michael J. Whitehead Sells 1,100 Shares

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.45. 372,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

