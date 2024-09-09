Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 173509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of C$73.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

