Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Sep 9th, 2024

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIOGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 173509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIO

Lion One Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of C$73.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.40.

About Lion One Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

Further Reading

