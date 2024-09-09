Lista DAO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.79 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular exchanges. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $60.73 million and $12.79 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,959,902 tokens. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 185,182,440.72447076 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.30979265 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $11,164,179.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

