LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.32.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.78.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $79.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. Analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $76,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $38,573.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,696 shares of company stock worth $220,795 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 215,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Featured Stories

