LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,491.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,491.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,037,000 after buying an additional 115,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,265,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161,373 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 286.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 549,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.44 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

